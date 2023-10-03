Local leaders, officials attend last rites of Army jawan in Latur

Latur, Oct 3 (PTI) Local leaders and officials attended the last rites of army jawan Shadul Nijamsab Shaikh, who succumbed to an ailment, in Maharashtra's Latur district on Tuesday, an official said.

Shaikh (35), attached to the Border Road Organisation, died of an ailment at a hospital in Tezpur in Assam on September 28, and his mortal remains were brought to Chera village in Jalkot tehsil in the morning, he said.

Hundreds of people, including local politicians and officials, attended the last rites performed with full military honours at 11.30 am. PTI COR ARU