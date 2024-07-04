Local MNS functionary shot at in Chandrapur; hospitalised

Chandrapur, Jul 4 (PTI) An office-bearer of the labour wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was seriously injured in Chandrapur city of the state on Thursday after an unidentified person fired at him, police said.

The victim, Aman Andhewar, has been admitted to a hospital in Nagpur, they said.

"Andhewar, who is the district president of the MNS Kamgar Sena, was going towards the lift of Raghuvanshi Complex, where his office is located, when a person with his face covered opened fire at him. The accused fired two rounds. While one bullet just brushed past Andhewar, the second one hit him in the back," a police official said.

"After being fired upon, Andhewar went to a clothes shop in the same complex to save himself and came out with a wooden stick in his hand in search of the accused, who had fled from the spot by that time. The incident was recorded on CCTV," he said.

Tension prevailed in the area following the incident. Police personnel reached the spot and Andhewar was taken to a private hospital for treatment, he said, adding that after the preliminary treatment, he was shifted to Nagpur.

According to police, in July 2021, Andhewar's younger brother was also shot at in the same building complex, and he had a narrow escape. PTI COR NP