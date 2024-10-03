Local politician gets parcel with bullet and threat note; probe underway

Thane, Oct 3 (PTI) A Thane-based leader of a ruling political party in Maharashtra has complained of receiving a parcel containing a bullet and a note in which he was given a death threat, police said on Thursday.

The sender of the note is yet to be identified, an official said.

"According to the complaint, the leader received the parcel on Tuesday afternoon at his public relations office in Wagle Estate area. On opening it, he found a box of pencil sharpeners, inside which a bullet was wrapped in two pieces of cloth. There was a note in Hindi, which read - 'This time I am placing it in your hand, next time it will be in your head. This is just a small gift. Next time, it will be bigger'," he said.

Police have registered a case under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections of the Arms Act at the Wagle Estate police station and investigation into the case is underway. PTI COR NP