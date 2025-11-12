Local polls: Amid NCP-NCP (SP) deal in Kolhapur district, Cong says no truck with Mahayuti parties

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) The Congress will not forge any alliance with Mahayuti constituents in the upcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra as the battle is about ideology and not power, its state chief Harshvardhan Sapkal said on Wednesday.

He was responding to a question about the decision by the Nationalist Congress Party and NCP (SP) to unitedly fight polls to the Chandgad municipal council in Kolhapur district.

Addressing mediapersons after a meeting of the state election committee here, Sapkal said discussions are underway with opposition INDIA bloc partners and other like-minded parties for seat-sharing arrangements in the civic polls.

“Although local units have been given authority to form alliances, the Congress remains firm on its ideology. This is a battle of thoughts, not power. We will not align with any Mahayuti party,” the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president said.

The ruling Mahayuti comprises the BJP, the NCP, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and the Shiv Sena led by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Elections will be held in 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra on December 2, and counting of votes will be held on December 3.

Since the Sharad Pawar-founded NCP split in July 2023 after Ajit Pawar and several MLAs joined the then Eknath Shinde government, this is the first time the two factions of the original party will be fighting polls together.

Sapkal leader said alliances have been finalised with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi in some districts, while talks are ongoing with farmers’ organisations led by Raju Shetti and Waman Rao Chatap, besides Mahadev Jankar’s Rashtriya Samaj Paksha.

On a possible tie-up with the MNS, Sapkal said they have not received any proposal from Raj Thackeray’s party.

About the Congress’ plan for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, he said a decision on an alliance or going solo will be taken only after the polls are officially announced.

“Reservations were announced only yesterday (Tuesday). We will decide our strategy after the election notification,” he said.

The Congress has demanded simplification of the nomination process, terming the current 25-page online form “extremely complex”. In a letter to the Election Commission, it has sought permission for offline filing as well, citing internet connectivity and server issues in many areas.

Sapkal targeted the BJP-led Mahayuti government, claiming that it has become “shameless”.

“They came to power promising ‘na khaunga, na khane dunga’ (won’t take bribes, won’t let others take bribes), but now it's ‘tum bhi khao, hum bhi khate hain’ (you take a share, we also take a share),” he said, referring to alleged corruption.

The Congress leader claimed that no action would be taken against Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar in the controversial Rs 300-crore deal involving 40 acres of government land in Pune, alleging that the government patronises “goondaism”.

He cited the "induction of a drug case accused into the BJP in Tuljapur", and alleged that “matka mafia, land mafia and drug mafia” are being given entry into the ruling party.

Referring to the murder of NCP leader and former minister Baba Siddique, Sapkal said the failure to trace the masterminds, which pushed the family to approach the court, reflects the “defeat of the government”.

Those who attended the party’s election committee meeting on Wednesday included legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar, legislative council leader Satej Patil, Congress Working Committee member Naseem Khan and former state president Nana Patole.

Sapkal said senior observers have been appointed for each district, and interviews of prospective candidates have been conducted. He added that the party will follow an “inclusive policy” ensuring decentralisation of power and transparency in ticket distribution. PTI MR NR