Local polls: Maharashtra SEC allows offline submission of nomination forms along with online mode

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI): The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday allowed candidates contesting municipal council and nagar panchayat elections to submit nomination forms offline in addition to the existing online facility.

The decision follows demands from Congress leaders and other political parties seeking permission for offline submission of forms. officials said.

The Commission said all election returning officers have been instructed to accept nomination papers on Saturday (Nov 15) and Sunday (Nov 16), despite both days being public holidays, adding nomination papers will be accepted until 3 pm on both days.

The State Election Commission had initially provided only an online system for filing nominations for elections to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats, including direct elections for president posts.

However, several political parties and aspiring candidates had urged that the offline option also be made available. After reviewing the situation at the regional level, the Commission decided to extend the concession to permit offline filing as well.

The final deadline for submitting nomination papers and affidavits is 3 pm on November 17. PTI ND BNM