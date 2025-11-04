Local polls: MVA continues voters' list rectification pitch, Mahayuti says Oppn staring at defeat

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) The announcement of date for the Maharashtra local bodies elections gave a renewed vigour to the MVA to demand rectification in electoral rolls, while the ruling Mahayuti said the Opposition wants an excuse to postpone the polls as it is staring at a defeat.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress said despite pointing out the alleged irregularities in the voters' list, including duplication of names, the Election Commission (EC) was pushing ahead with the polls without making any corrections.

The Mahayuti combine of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, maintained that correction of voters' list was a continuous process, and expressed confidence that it would win the elections.

Elections to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in the state will take place on December 2, while the votes will be counted on December 3, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said on Tuesday.

Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant welcomed the announcement of the poll schedule, and expressed confidence that the ruling alliance would sweep the elections.

BJP leader Subhash Deshmukh said local body polls belong to the grassroots cadre and it is now the test of their hard work and resilience.

"Duplicate voters in the electoral rolls is not a new phenomenon and the election officials keep updating the list as it is a continuous process. Updating the electoral rolls is necessary as several voters die or migrate. Political parties are not at fault (for any mistakes in the list)," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said the Opposition bloc was ready for polls but pointed out "lack of clarity" on duplicate voters.

Instead of putting a double asterisk against the names of possible duplicate voters, such names should be deleted, he said.

The model code of conduct has come in force but Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray's scheduled tour of the flood-hit areas in Marathwada region (from November 5) will take place as per the schedule, he said, adding that the government should not indulge in politics over the relief package.

Subhash Deshmukh said, "The Opposition wants an excuse to get the elections postponed due to its definite defeat." Former state home minister and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh said all Opposition parties have been seeking rectification of electoral rolls, but the poll body has not acted on its demand.

The EC is working under the pressure of the ruling parties, he alleged.

Congress leader Nana Patole said there was a tremendous anger against the Mahayuti government and the his party was ready to fight the polls to express people's anger.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC and former state minister Anil Parab said there was no clarity yet on how the duplicate voters would be prevented from casting their votes at different booths.

"Instead of correcting the list, the EC is pushing for elections," he said.

Congress MLA Vishwajit Kadam said his party will fight the polls with all its might to highlight the "misdeeds" of the Mahayuti government.

On November 1, the MVA constituents along with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) held a protest march - 'Satyacha Morcha' (march for truth) - against alleged irregularities in the voters list.

The Opposition accused the EC of turning a blind eye to alleged voters list irregularities like multiple entries, wrongful deletions and additions etc and asserted the local body polls in Maharashtra should go ahead only after these shortcomings are rectified. PTI MR NP