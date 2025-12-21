Local polls: Opposition blames election commission and 'money power' as Mahayuti dominates results

Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) The opposition Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Sunday virtually conceded defeat in the elections to municipal councils and nagar panchayats, accusing the election commission of "facilitating" the victory of the ruling Mahayuti.

Counting of votes for elections to the posts of president and members in 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats held in two phases began in the morning.

In the multi-dimensional contests, Mahayuti allies- the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP- contested against each other in some places. There were alliances as well as "friendly fights" among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents- the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and Congress.

The Congress targeted the State Election Commission as the BJP and Shiv Sena claimed victories across Maharashtra. State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal congratulated the party candidates who won the posts of municipal president and councillors.

In a terse comment, he "congratulated" the state poll body for "helping" the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the elections.

Senior Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve attributed Mahayuti's win to "money and muscle power.

"The Mahayuti has bagged a larger number of seats as compared to constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, thanks to the muscle and money power deployed by the ruling parties," Danve told PTI in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

He emphasised that the poll outcome won't impact the upcoming elections to 29 municipal corporations, scheduled for next month.

"The voter base for civic bodies is vast, and issues are also different. Urban electors think differently, he added.

Danve said the prospect of alliances for the upcoming elections will depend on local leadership.

"I would like to recall that Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena had joined hands with Congress (at some places in recently held local body polls)", he said. PTI MR AW NSK