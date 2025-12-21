Local polls: Shiv Sena wins president's post in Palghar and Dahanu councils, BJP gets Jawhar and Wada

Palghar, Dec 21 (PTI) The BJP and Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, claimed victories in municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Palghar district on Sunday, as results were being declared for polls held in two phases this month.

The Shiv Sena has won the president's election in the municipal councils of Palghar and Dahanu, while the BJP bagged the president's posts in Jawhar municipal council and Wada Nagar Panchayat, according to local poll officials.

In the Palghar Municipal Council, Shiv Sena candidate Uttam Gharat was elected president. He defeated Kailash Mhatre of the BJP.

In the Dahanu Municipal Council, Raju Machhi of the Shiv Sena secured the top post, while his challenger Bharat Rajput of the BJP bit the dust.

The Jawhar Municipal Council saw BJP's Pooja Udavant being elected the president. She defeated Rashmin Riaz Maniar of the opposition NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

In the Wada Nagar Panchayat, the BJP's Reema Gandhe won the post of president by defeating Hemangi Patil of Shiv Sena. PTI COR NSK