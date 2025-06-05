Local residents oppose plan to beautify Thane lake

Thane, Jun 5 (PTI) Over 100 local residents on Thursday held a protest to oppose the planned beautification of the Kavesar lake in Maharashtra’s Thane city, stressing it will damage the fragile flora and fauna of the water body.

The protesters, who have joined hands under the banner of ‘Save Kavesar Lake Citizens Movement’, said such developments would lead to increased human footfall and eventually pollute the water body.

The beautification work will also affect the migratory birds visiting the 2.46-hectare lake, they said. “Leave the lake wild, not walled,” said one of the protest organisers. PTI COR NR