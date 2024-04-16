Local RLD leader shot at in Gahziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 16 (PTI) Two motorcycle-borne assailants fired at a 37-year-old local leader of the Rashtriya Lok Dal near the district co-operative bank here on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The RLD leader, Lokesh Chowdhary, was taken to a private hospital where he is under treatment, a police officer said.

Chowdhary had contested the civic body polls on RLD ticket.

Four police teams have been deployed to solve the case, the police officer said, adding that CCTV footage from the area was being scanned. PTI COR NAV NSD NSD