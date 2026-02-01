Local Shiv Sena leader killed in road accident in Beed district

Beed, Feb 1 (PTI) A 50-year-old Shiv Sena leader from Maharashtra’s Beed district was killed in an accident when a car collided with his motorcycle on Sunday evening, police said.

The accident took place near Dakephal in Kaij tehsil on the Ahmednagar-Ahilyanagar National Highway, they said.

Victim Chandrakant Shahaji Ingale, Kaij tehsil vice-president of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was returning home from a religious event at the time.

A car collided with his two-wheeler, killing him at the scene, an official said. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Police said Ingale’s brother had died in an accident while riding a two-wheeler ten years ago.

The process of registering a case is underway, an official said. Details of the car involved in the accident were not immediately available. PTI COR NR