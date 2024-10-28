Local SHO punched in eye during police check in Jamia Nagar

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) A local policeman was punched in the eye by a youth in the Jamia Nagar area in a fight that broke out during a vehicle check, an officer said Monday.

Advertisment

According to a video that surfaced on social media, the fight broke out Saturday evening when the local Station House Officer, along with two constables, stopped a Royal Enfield motorcycle for an exhaust check.

"At about 8.45 pm, when the SHO along with the patrolling staff reached Batla House in Jamia Nagar, he noticed a Royal Enfield motorcycle, heading from Kabristan Chowk towards Zakir Nagar market, creating loud noise," the officer said.

The video showed SHO Narpal Singh asking the man to rev his motorcycle to check the bike's exhaust, certain types being banned in the city for noise pollution.

Advertisment

As the argument escalated, the man called his father, both of whom got into a scuffle with the policemen in the crowded southeast Delhi locality.

The officer said they are collecting footage from CCTVs, as well as mobile phones, to know what transpired before the fight. The father and son were later pushed into a police van. This act too was recorded in a video that turned up on social media.

Police said the biker, identified as 24 years old Asif, and his father, Riyazuddin, have both been arrested.

Advertisment

The officer said Riyazuddin asked the policeman to "settle the matter" and also threatened the SHO before the fight. He alleged Asif punched SHO Narpal Singh near the eye while Riyazuddin held him from behind.

The SHO and Constable Ramkesh were taken to nearby Holy Family hospital for treatment later.

"We have registered an FIR against accused Asif and his father for obstructing a public servant from performing his duties and physically assaulting the SHO and other police officers on duty," the officer said. PTI BM BM VN VN