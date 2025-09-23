Local SHO shunted after toll plaza deputy manager's murder in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP) Sep 23 (PTI) A police station in charge has been removed from duty for alleged negligence, days after a toll plaza deputy manager in his area was abducted and killed, officials said on Tuesday.

Deputy manager Arvind Pandey was abducted and stabbed to death, while manager Mukesh Chouhan was injured in an attack by miscreants at the Chapar toll plaza on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway on the night of September 18, police said.

A case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act was registered. Six people have been arrested in connection with the incident, police added.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Chapar police station, Nagender Singh, was shifted to lines for alleged negligence of duty in connection with the murder of a toll plaza deputy manager, a senior officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar said, "Mohit Kumar has been posted as the new SHO of Chapar police station." PTI COR KIS HIG HIG