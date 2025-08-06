Local SP leader, kin held for dealing in counterfeit currency, real estate fraud in Ayodhya

Ayodhya(UP), Aug 6 (PTI) Police here have arrested a local Samajwadi Party leader, his wife, and brother, along with eight others on charges of dealing in counterfeit currency and real estate fraud, officials said.

The key accused, Raja Maan Singh, is an office bearer of Samajwadi Yuvajan Sabha (the party's youth wing) and a Zila Panchayat member from Ayodhya, they said.

SP district president of Ayodhya, Parasnath Yadav, confirmed that Singh is the national secretary of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover confirmed the arrests, and said, "The group was allegedly dealing in counterfeit currency, enticing people to invest in real estate through false promises and then issuing threats when victims demanded their money back." The SSP added that police recovered Rs 8 lakh unaccounted cash from Singh at the time of his arrest. The police are continuing their investigation into the matter. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ