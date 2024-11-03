Local TMC leader beaten to death in West Bengal's Birbhum

Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI) A local TMC leader was beaten to death in West Bengal's Birbhum district, police said on Sunday.

Samir Thandar (40), a member of Kankalitala panchayat, was attacked at Paruldanga near Bolpur town on Saturday night by a group of people when he was returning home, they said.

He died while undergoing treatment at the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital on Sunday, they added.

His son Pratik Thandar said, "Some villagers attacked my father. We rescued him and took him to the hospital but could not save him." TMC's Suri MLA Bikash Roychoudhury said a village dispute was suspected to be the cause behind the incident.

"We demand a proper investigation and action," he said.

Five people were detained in connection with the incident, police said. PTI SUS CORR SOM