Local train derails in Mumbai, no casualty; suburban train operations hit for three hours

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) A motor coach of an empty local train derailed while it was entering the car shed at Mumbai Central station on Wednesday, disrupting the suburban traffic for at least three hours in the afternoon which inconvenienced commuters, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The derailed first motor coach of the train was removed after three hours and the traffic was restored on the down slow line at around 2.30 pm, officials said.

"Derailment of one trolley of empty EMU rake in Mumbai Central car shed yard at 11.20 am," said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway.

According to a WR official, the derailment occurred at a crossing point while it was entering a car shed.

Besides the down slow line (from Churchgate to Virar) traffic, the movement of trains on the carshed line also came to a standstill.

The derailment led to bunching of trains on both down and Up (towards Churchgate) slow lines for more than two hours.

Commuters complained that suburban services on the slow lines were running late by at least 20-30 minutes in the afternoon. Thankfully, the situation improved during the evening peak hour.

A passenger claimed she waited at Dadar station for more than 20 minutes, but no train arrived and there was also no proper announcement.

This is the second incident of derailment of a train in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in less than a week.

On Saturday afternoon, a goods train derailed in Raigad district adjoining Mumbai, disrupting operations on the Panvel-Vasai route.

No one was injured in the incident, officials earlier said.

Local train services on the Harbour and Trans-Harbour suburban network were affected due to track changing point failure that lasted nearly two hours early Tuesday morning. PTI KK GK NSK