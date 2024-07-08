Local train reversed to rescue commuter in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) A local train was reversed in Navi Mumbai to rescue a 50-year-old woman who fell on the track during peak hours on Monday, an official said.

The incident occurred at Belapur station around 10 am, when a commuter fell while waiting for a Thane-bound train, the official said.

"A Panvel-Thane train on platform number three of Belapur station was reversed to save the life of the woman commuter, and she was later rushed to nearby MGM hospital," said Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway.

A video that surfaced on social media shows the train slowly reversing from a crowded platform with an injured woman lying on the track.

The woman sustained severe injuries to her legs as the train passed over her, a railway official said.

Heavy rains and waterlogging in Mumbai have hit the suburban services on the Central Railway, with trains running late.

Harbour Line services were temporarily suspended between Wadala and Mankhurd stations due to flooding on tracks. PTI KK ARU