Mumbai local hit after heavy rains; schools, colleges shut for 1st session

Mumbai: Local train services on the Central Railway routes were severely hit early Monday morning while various roads in Mumbai were waterlogged after some areas recorded more than 300 mm rainfall overnight, officials said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement issued in the morning said heavy rain is also expected on Monday.

It declared a holiday for the first session of the day for all the BMC, government and private schools and colleges in Mumbai municipal limits in order to avoid inconvenience to students.

"The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation," the statement said.

Suburban services of the Central Railway were severely affected due to waterlogging of tracks on both the Main and Harbour corridors, authorities said.

The civic body's disaster management department said suburban services on both the CR corridors resumed operation at 6.45 am.

The BMC said some areas in Mumbai received more than 300 mm rainfall from 1 am to 7 am on Monday.

The highest 315 rainfall in this period was recorded in Govandi area and 314 mm in Powai area, it said.