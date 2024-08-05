Local train services hit on Central Railway section in Thane

Thane, Aug 5 (PTI) Local train services were affected on a section of the Central Railway route in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday afternoon due to a technical issue, officials said.

The disruption led to crowding at Thakurli railway station, police said.

The Central Railway in a post on X said, "Due to a technical issue between Thakurli and Kalyan down through line is affected from 14.28 pm. Our technical team is working on it to resume service. The inconvenience caused is regretted." Kiran Undre, senior police inspector with the Government Railway Police in Dombivli, said an OHE (overhead equipment) wire between Thakurli and Kalyan developed a sang and the services are disrupted.

There was a huge crowd at Thakurli railway station and it was being controlled by the GRP, he said.

Some commuters claimed there were loud blast-like sounds from the OHE at those spots. PTI COR GK