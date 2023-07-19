Local train services on Mumbai suburban section stopped due to water-logging on tracks after heavy rains

Mumbai: Local train services came to a halt on Wednesday between Badlapur and Ambarnath section in Maharashtra's Thane district adjoining Mumbai due to water-logging on railway tracks after heavy rains, officials said.

Mumbai and neighbouring Thane received heavy downpour on Wednesday morning.

"Badlapur-Ambarnath section (UP + DOWN) closed from 11.05 hrs for traffic due to water-logging," Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said.

Rail tracks between Badlapur and Ambarnath stations got inundated at around 10.30 am, as per sources.

Meanwhile, train services on the Panvel-Belapur Harbour Line route which were affected to a "point failure" at Panvel at 9.40 am were restored by 10 am, Manaspure said.

The Central Railway operates local train services on its Main Line from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai to Kasara in Thane and Khopoli in Raigad district.

It also operates suburban services on the Harbour Line from CSMT to Panvel (Raigad) and Goregaon (Mumbai).