Local train services on Mumbai's Harbour line hit as man tries to climb overhead equipment pole

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Local train services on the Central Railway's Harbour line in Mumbai were affected for more than half-an-hour on Tuesday night after a "mentally ill" man tried to climb an overhead equipment (OHE) pole at Wadala station, officials said.

The man was "rescued" and operations of suburban trains resumed afterwards, but the incident impacted the schedule and trains ran behind schedule by at least 15 minutes.

"Railway authorities immediately noticed the man after he tried to climb the OHE pole at the Wadala station. Successful efforts were made to save the person," Central Railway's chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila said.

The power supply of the overhead equipment was immediately turned off, due to which the train services on the Harbour line remained suspended from 7.47 pm to 8.20 pm, he said.

The man appears to be mentally ill. If necessary, he will be admitted to a hospital, Nila added.

Passengers said the incident led to disruption of suburban services on the corridor connecting south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, which resulted in overcrowding at the platforms and in local trains.

Around 10 lakh commuters rely on these Harbour line services daily to travel between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Panvel and Goregaon stations. PTI KK NP