Local trains delayed in Mumbai suburban section due to foggy weather

Thane: Local trains were delayed by 15 minutes beyond Kalyan in Mumbai suburban network due to foggy weather on Wednesday morning, a railway official said.

The foggy weather was reported between Vashind and Titwala (in Thane district adjoining Mumbai) from 6.30 am to 9 am and between Karjat (in Raigad district) and Badlapur (Thane) from 5.30 am to 9 am, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said.

Hence, the main line suburban trains were running late by 15 minutes, he said.

Local trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, ferry around 35 lakh commuters on a daily basis in Mumbai's Central Railway (CR) network.

The CR's main line service operates on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kasara (from south Mumbai to Thane) and CSMT-Khopoli (south Mumbai to Raigad) routes.