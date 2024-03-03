Local transport facilities arranged to ensure seamless participation in PM Modi's Srinagar rally: BJP

Srinagar, Mar 3 (PTI) The BJP's Kashmir unit on Sunday said the Union territory government has arranged local transport facilities in districts of the valley to ensure "seamless" participation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally here on Thursday.

"In light of the significance of this event, the government of Kashmir has arranged local transportation facilities across districts to ensure seamless participation in the mega rally. This initiative aims to facilitate widespread attendance ensuring every Kashmiri can partake in this historic occasion," the BJP Kashmir said in a statement.

The press release was issued after a meeting chaired by BJP's Srinagar district president Ashok Bhat to discuss the prime minister's visit later this week.

"The focal point of the discussion was the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Srinagar slated for the 7th of March 2024, where he is scheduled to address a historic mega rally at Bakshi Stadium," the party release said.

Bhat, according to he release, elucidated on the "strategic planning required to orchestrate a grand reception for our prime minister".

The statement claimed that there was excitement in every segment of the society in Kashmir as they eagerly await Prime Minster Modi's visit.

"From businessmen to students, from government officials to the common populace, there is a palpable sense of anticipation and enthusiasm. It is viewed as a stroke of luck for Kashmiris to host PM Modi in the heart of Srinagar," it added. PTI MIJ AS AS AS