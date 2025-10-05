Locals block NH 143 to protest alleged vandalism of temple in J'khand's Simdega

Simdega, Oct 5 (PTI) Local people blocked the national highway 143 at Kolebira in Jharkhand's Simdega district on Sunday to protest the alleged vandalism of a temple, police said.

The vandalism took place on Saturday night at the Bagchandi temple in Kalhatoli, under the Kolebira police station limits.

The accused is a resident of Kalhatoli, under kolebira police station, he added.

Officer in charge of Kolebira police station, Harsh Kumar Shah said, "Agitated locals blocked the NH-143 for an hour. We arrived at the spot, gave them assurances of taking action, and cleared the traffic jam." "On Saturday night, a mentally ill person vandalised the temple's doors, damaged the sound system, and threw a trident near the temple. The police are investigating all aspects of the matter. We will produce him before local court, and as per order, we will proceed further", the police officer said.