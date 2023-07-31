Locals, farmers of J-K's R S Pura on hunger strike against smart meter installation

R S Pura (Jammu), July 31 (PTI) The locals and farmers of the border belt of Ranbir Singh Pura are sitting on a 'chain hunger strike' against the installation of smart meters and rising power tariffs in the area.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has faced criticism for its drive to install smart meters, with officials maintaining that the initiative will help improve the power scenario in the region.

On Monday, scores of people, mostly women, came out on the roads here to join the hunger strike that has been ongoing for nine days.

The protestors raised slogans against the implementation of the smart meters in the belt and slammed the power department.

Narinder Sharma, a local political leader, told PTI, "If people in Kashmir did not allow them to install smart meters there, why are they forcing this installation in Jammu? We will not allow them to put up smart meters here." Sharma said the authorities should have given a rebate or free power units to the poor people of Jammu and Kashmir similar to the subsidy schemes in Punjab and Delhi.

Sudesh Kumari, a social activist who belongs to a farming family, said, "The installation of smart meters will definitely hit the poor people. The department should, instead, provide free electricity or rebate up to Rs 800 as being given in Punjab and other places," she said.

She said that more women will come out on the roads here to raise their voices on the issue.

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi allows free power for up to 200 units to domestic consumers and a Rs 800 rebate to those consuming between 201 and 400 units per month. PTI AB RPA