Locals foil bid to steal goats in Thane district, two held

Thane, Nov 14 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly trying to steal goats in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Friday.

Police are searching for the third accused, who is absconding, he said.

On the evening of November 12, three men tried to steal three goats, worth about Rs 75,000, near a textile unit in Nalapar, Bhiwandi. Just then, local residents intervened, the official said.

“Two of the accused persons -- Amir Abubakar Momin, Majid Hasan Momin -- were caught by locals, while the third one escaped,” said inspector S R Patil from Bhoiwada police station.

The absconding accused has been identified as Anis alias Katora Abubakar Momin, he added.