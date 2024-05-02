Locals halt arrest of troublemakers in Kerala, arrested

Thiruvananthapuram, May 2 (PTI) Local residents, including women, stopped police officers from arresting men accused of causing trouble in a neighbourhood near Kadinamkulam earlier this week, police here said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident occurred on the night of April 30 and thereafter, additional forces arrived there along with the Attingal DySP to assess the situation, police said.

The Attingal DySP said that the accused men were arrested the next day and booked for creating a nuisance in the area and also for resisting arrest subsequently.

"They have been remanded," the officer added.

However, he denied news reports which said that the officers who went to arrest the accused were severely manhandled by the locals.

"Some women interfered and prevented the officers from making the arrest. Since women got involved, the officers withdrew from taking further action. The next day we arrested the accused men," he said. PTI HMP HMP SDP