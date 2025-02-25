Locals oppose demolition drives in Thane district

Thane, Feb 25 (PTI) Demolition drives in various cities in Thane district met with stiff opposition from local people, civic officials said on Tuesday.

In Diva, a planned demolition of 54 unauthorised buildings was opposed by hundreds of locals, forcing officials to withdraw further action on Monday, an official said.

Viral videos showed some residents carrying bottles of inflammable liquid and threatening drastic measures in case of forceful action.

In Ulhasnagar, a woman climbed onto a JCB machine on Monday, disrupting the demolition work until authorities managed to persuade her to step down. Separately, a woman doused herself in kerosene but swift intervention by police prevented a potential tragedy, officials added.

The fate of 57 disputed buildings in Kalyan city remains uncertain. A delegation of affected residents met Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Monday at his Janta Darbar at Thane. He reportedly assured them that the matter would be addressed in the upcoming state Cabinet meeting. PTI COR NSK