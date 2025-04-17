Locals oppose plan to axe indigenous trees for road widening near Satara in Maharashtra

Satara, Apr 17 (PTI) Locals residents and environmentalists in Wai town of Maharashtra's Satara district, are up in arms against the proposed felling of several indigenous trees for a road widening project.

The Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) is executing the road-widening project on the Surur-Wai and Wai-Mahabaleshwar-Poladpur routes.

Locals claim that several trees will be axed for the 10-km stretch between Surur and Wai.

"The MSIDC began work in March, widening the road by seven metres on both sides. Markings have already been made on trees, many of which are indigenous. We have been opposing this and are holding agitations," Prashant Dongare, a citizen leading the protest, said.

He alleged that the MSIDC has not secured clearance from the forest department, even though the stretch falls under its jurisdiction. The agency had initially proposed felling 444 trees, but reportedly scaled down the number to 41 after resistance by people, stating that these would be transplanted.

Tree transplantation involves relocating mature trees while trying to ensure their survival.

However, Dongare said most of the 41 trees marked for transplantation have large girths and are unlikely to survive the move.

He further claimed that 86 trees have already been damaged using heavy machinery due to which many of them got loosened at the base.

After citizens raised the issue, Wai Sub-Divisional Officer Rajendra Kachare convened a meeting of stakeholders, including the MSIDC and forest officials.

"We sought the mitigation plan and asked the MSIDC to inform citizens in writing about the tree replantation strategy. We also directed them not to proceed without the forest department's approval," Kachare told PTI.

The MSIDC officials said they reduced the number of trees to be felled from 444 to 41 following discussions with the concerned ministry.

"I have also instructed the forest officials to monitor the situation closely," he added.

When contacted, Mahadev Hajare, Range Forest Officer of the Wai Forest Division, said they were yet to receive any application from the MSIDC about the 41 trees seeking permission to fell the trees. PTI SPK NP