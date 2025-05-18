Locals opposing Purandar airport in Pune district take their grievances to Sharad Pawar

Pune, May 18 (PTI) Amid growing tensions over the land survey for the proposed Purandar airport in Maharashtra’s Pune district, locals opposing the project met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar here.

Residents of many villages have raised concerns over "inadequate compensation", "displacement" and "environmental damage". The villagers reached Pawar’s office in Pune and complained to him about the project.

According to one of the villagers who met Pawar, the NCP (SP) head called up Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of Pune district, and enquired about the situation.

“Ajit Pawar told Sharad Pawar that we would speak to the villagers soon,” the local told the media.

On May 3, violence broke out during drone surveys across seven villages identified for the international airport. Over 25 policemen and several villagers were injured in the clashes. PTI COR NR