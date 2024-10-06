Locals, political leaders stage protest against ex-Goa RSS chief Velingkar in Old Goa

Panaji: Locals and political leaders staged a protest in Old Goa on Sunday against Subhash Velingkar, former chief of RSS's state unit, for his comment about St Francis Xavier, Goa's patron saint.

Like-minded people gathered for the protest in the morning, and they presented a memorandum at the local police station, demanding that Velingkar be externed till the decennial exposition of St Francis Xavier is complete.

The exposition of the relics of St Francis Xavier will be held between November 2024 and January 2025.

The Bicholim police registered a case against Velingkar on Friday for hurting religious sentiments after his comments on the patron saint, whose relics are preserved at the Basilica of Bom Jesus at Old Goa.

Addressing the gathering in Old Goa, the Aam Aadmi Party's state unit president, Amit Palekar, said, "Don't let the peace and harmony of the state be disturbed. We have lived in peace for ages, and that should not destroyed." He said the state government should be more responsible while handling such issues and questioned why none of the MLAs from the ruling party (BJP) were standing with the protestors.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Goa co-convenor Samil Volvoikar said people of all faiths revered St Francis Xavier, and statements like the ones made by Velingkar created unnecessary problems in the state.