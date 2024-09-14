Locals prevent Cong team from visiting Assam eviction site

Guwahati, Sep 14 (PTI) A Congress delegation was on Saturday allegedly prevented by local people from visiting the eviction site at Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati where two people were killed in police firing two days ago.

Several MLAs and leaders of the opposition party had gone to Kochutoli village to meet the locals, but a group of people stopped their vehicles before reaching the site.

They disembarked from the cars and tried to walk to the site, but a section of local people did not allow that too, a Congress leader said.

Congress’ state working president and MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar tried to reason with the locals and said the delegation came to listen to all sides.

“As people’s representatives, we will raise all genuine concerns of the people. Congress will participate in movements for genuine demands. But at the same time, police shooting people dead and evicting people without notice cannot be tolerated. Those who attacked the police must also face action,” he said, speaking to reporters at the site.

“We want a peaceful Assam. There is no law and order in the state anymore,” Hussain asserted.

A drive in Kochutoli village to evict Bengali-speaking Muslim villagers had turned violent on Thursday when a section of encroachers allegedly attacked the officials carrying out the exercise with sharp weapons and stones.

Police opened fire to disperse the mob, resulting in the death of two protestors. In the clash, 33 people, including 22 police personnel were injured, Director General of Police GP Singh had said later.

There were about 300 families of illegal settlers and since the drive began 151 families were evicted and 248 bighas of land have been cleared, he added.