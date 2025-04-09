Locals protest against demolition drive in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur, Apr 9 (PTI) A team of officials from the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) had to face opposition from locals during a demolition drive against illegal construction on a 2.5-km stretch of the Sirsi road here on Wednesday.

Retired director general of police (DGP) Navdeep Singh also protested when an allegedly illegally-constructed part of his house was demolished, prompting police to take him into custody.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Gopal Sharma reached the spot to protest against the action and got into a tussle with the officials.

"There is an atmosphere of terror among the public for the last four days. Work for expanding roads is being done without serving notices. The team misbehaved with women," Sharma alleged.

He claimed that the bureaucracy and the system are working against the BJP regime in Rajasthan and this situation is not favourable for the government.

Local women also opposed the JDA action. They kept crying in front of the officials and pleading with folded hands to stop the demolition.

Five teams were formed by the JDA pursuant to an order of the Rajasthan High Court. From April 5 to April 8, the teams appealed to people to remove illegal construction and the drive against encroachment was launched on Wednesday.

A total of 274 illegal constructions have been identified in the area. PTI AG RC