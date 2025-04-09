Locals protest firing at home for orphaned boys

Imphal, Apr 9 (PTI) Local people staged a sit-in on Wednesday to protest firing by unknown miscreants at a home for orphaned boys in Sagolband area in Imphal West district.

Protesters holding placards raised slogans condemning the firing and demanded immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

At least two armed miscreants had fired six rounds at a children's home where orphaned boys were staying at around 1.40 am, police said.

Khaiden Ongbi Romita who runs the home told reporters, "It is really unfortunate that the home for children was fired at. The reason for the firing is yet to be known. We appeal not to allow such incidents to happen in the future again. The home has many orphaned children... ." PTI COR RG