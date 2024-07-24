Locals protest in Shahjahanpur against pontoon bridge removal

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) A protest by local people in the Kalan area here against the removal of a temporary floating bridge on the Ramganga Bahgul river entered its fourth day on Wednesday.

Locals said the pontoon bridge was constructed after the concrete bridge on the river sustained structural damage in 2021. On Sunday, a group of villagers began a sit-in protest near the damaged bridge in Kolaghat, demanding a new bridge be constructed or the 'pontoon' bridge reinstated.

Expressing frustration over the struggles of having to travel approximately 60 kilometres to reach the district headquarters, Shailendra Pandey of Mirzapur village said, "The people of our village are suffering... The temporary pontoon bridge, which facilitated traffic, has also been removed. This has nearly doubled the distance to reach the district headquarters." Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kalan Mahesh Kumar said, "Apart from Mirzapur, residents of over 212 villages have been affected by the issue." The temporary bridge was taken down nearly a month ago due to rising water levels in the river caused by monsoon rains, a protestor said.

District Magistrate (DM) Umesh Pratap Singh said the issue of the bridge has been conveyed to the government. PTI COR CDN NSM IJT