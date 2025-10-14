Locals protest outside Navi Mumbai police station over power outage; 110 booked

Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) A case has been registered against 110 people after they staged a protest outside a police station in Navi Mumbai over a prolonged power outage in their locality, an official said on Tuesday.

Angry locals staged an agitation outside the Rabale police station late on Saturday and continued till the early hours of Sunday, following a three-day power failure, the official said.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against 110 people, of whom 13 have been identified, he said, adding that a probe is underway, and no arrests have been made so far.

According to the FIR, four of the main accused circulated WhatsApp messages inciting others to gather unlawfully outside the police station, and the group then allegedly resorted to road blockade and slogan-shouting in protest against the power outage. PTI COR ARU