Locals put up 'house for sale' posters in UP's Sambhal district alleging encroachment on temple

Sambhal, Feb 24 (PTI) In a novel move to draw attention of the local administration, some residents of Sirsi town in this district have put up 'house for sale' posters at their homes, alleging encroachment on a Chamunda Devi temple by people from another community.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said the alleged encroachment on the Chamunda Devi temple land, measuring 650 square metres, had been completely removed.

However, a house built on 100 square metres of the land is under legal proceedings and action will be taken as per provisions, he added.

"There is no encroachment on the temple premises now, nor is anyone being stopped from construction activities. The municipal body is fencing the land and some individuals are trying to create a law-and-order issue. Necessary action will be taken against those causing trouble," the district magistrate said.

Asked about possible action against those who put up the posters, Pensiya said they would first be counselled as they had been misled. "The area is completely encroachment-free. Where encroachment exists, it will be removed through legal processes," he said.

Meanwhile, locals claimed the Chamunda Devi temple had been registered in official records since 1962.

They alleged that some people have taken control of its entrance, which was traditionally used as a burial site for children. "That is why we put up the 'House for Sale' posters and lodged a complaint with the authorities," a local said.