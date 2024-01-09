Locals rescue swamp deer trapped in barbed wires near India-Pakistan border in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 9 (PTI) A swamp deer that was found trapped in barbed wires near the India-Pakistan border in a village here was rescued by locals and handed over to the Wildlife Department, officials said on Tuesday.

The deer probably strayed into the border area from the forest belt, they said.

According to the officials, the deer was found trapped in barbed wires in Gole Pattan village near the India-Pakistan border on Monday evening.

The villagers rescued the injured deer and handed it over to the Wildlife Department officials. The animal was later taken to a Jammu zoo, the officials said.