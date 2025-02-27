Locals should get priority in jobs at upcoming Vadhvan Port, says Rane

Palghar, Feb 27 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane on Thursday said the proposed Vadhvan Port project in Maharashtra's Palghar district will be crucial for the economic development of the state and the country, and asserted that local residents should get priority in jobs there.

Speaking during a high-level review meeting here, the state fisheries and ports minister said this ambitious project will be a step towards making the country an economic superpower.

"The Maharashtra government holds a 26 per cent share in the Vadhvan Port project, which is why Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is actively engaging with the central government to ensure its smooth implementation," Rane said.

The Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department will conduct special training programmes for local residents, which will help equip the workforce with relevant skills and help them secure jobs at the port, he said.

Job opportunities should be prioritised for the locals of Palghar district, particularly the children of fishermen communities, at the port. This project should enable future generations to become financially independent and self-reliant, the minister said.

"The Vadhvan Port project is not just about economic progress, it is about uplifting the last person in the society through training and development programmes. Officials must work at a rapid pace to complete the construction and ensure local participation in the project," Rane added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Vadhvan Port, being developed at a cost of around Rs 76,000 crore, in August last year. PTI COR NP