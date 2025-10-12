Locals stage protest as man attacked by group succumbs in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Oct 12 (PTI) A large number of locals held a protest outside a hospital in Navi Mumbai after a man attacked by a group succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, police said.

Expressing grief and anger after the death of Kishore Varak, who was being treated at MGM Hospital in Vashi, the local residents rushed to the medical facility and demanded swift police action against the attackers, an official said.

A group of 10 persons assaulted one Ashutosh Mohan Dhurve, a resident of the Turbhe area, and his friends Varak and Vicky Kamble with a cricket bat, a fibre rod, stones and cement bricks in the early hours of October 8, reportedly over an old rivalry.

Varak, who suffered a head injury, died on Sunday morning during treatment, triggering a protest. The attackers fractured Dhurve’s forearm and left Kamble with multiple rib and hand injuries, an official said.

Police personnel rushed to the hospital to control the crowd, he said, adding that a murder case has been registered against the accused persons -- Vicky Patil, Sanket Lad alias Ladu, Omkar Waghmare alias Ganya, Vignesh Gharat, Shakeel, Maula, Charushila (wife of Vicky Patil), and three others.

“The situation at the hospital has been brought under control. Additional personnel have been deployed to maintain peace. The investigation is in progress, and efforts are underway to arrest all absconding accused,” a senior official from Navi Mumbai police said. PTI COR NR