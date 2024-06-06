Locating trolley bag containing missing Bangladesh MP's body parts nearly impossible: Bengal police

Kolkata, Jun 6 (PTI) West Bengal CID officers on Thursday said finding the trolley bag containing the body parts of murdered Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar seems nearly impossible as it has been 22 days since he went missing.

"It has been 22 days since he has been missing. It seems that it will be nearly impossible to locate the trolley bag. Still, our officers will keep the search on... We will soon decide on this after talking to the detectives of Bangladesh Police," an officer said.

Despite the challenges, detectives continued their search for the lawmaker's body parts in and around the New Town area. Police also plan to match the fingerprints obtained from the New Town flat where the Bangladeshi lawmaker was murdered.

The search for the missing MP, who reportedly arrived in Kolkata on May 12 for medical treatment, began after Gopal Biswas, a resident of Baranagar in north Kolkata and an acquaintance of the Bangladeshi politician, filed a complaint with the local police on May 18.

Anar had stayed at Biswas's house upon arrival. In his complaint, Biswas stated that Anar left his Baranagar residence for a doctor's appointment on the afternoon of May 13 and was expected to return for dinner. When the MP went incommunicado on May 17, Biswas filed a missing complaint the following day. PTI SCH MNB