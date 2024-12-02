Lock put by govt: Cong slams treasury benches over Parliament impasse

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The Congress on Monday alleged the government does not want Parliament to function as it is "running away" from a discussion on issues such as Adani indictment, Sambhal violence and Manipur unrest.

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned on Monday amid continued protests by the opposition, which demanded a discussion on the indictment of industrialist Gautam Adani in a US court on bribery charges and the Sambhal violence, which claimed four lives.

The Lok Sabha proceedings were washed out last week as well due to protests by the opposition on the same issues.

Congress general secretary in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh said, "Today too both Houses got adjourned. INDIA parties had given notices for an immediate discussion on Adani, Manipur, Sambhal and Ajmer. These parties never agitated. There was hardly any sloganeering. But the Modi government simply did not want Parliament to function." "The situation is truly extraordinary. The opposition wants a discussion but the government is running away from it," Ramesh said.

He said opposition INDIA bloc parties also wanted a two-day discussion on the Constitution on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of its adoption, which was celebrated on November 26.

The Modi government has yet to notify the dates for this discussion, he added.

Later, speaking with PTI Videos, Ramesh said, "This lock has been put by the government. The entire last week and today, the House has gotten adjourned immediately... a few minutes after 11 am because the government does not want it to function." "The opposition has given notices on Adani matter, Sambhal, Ajmer, Manipur and other issues. We want to hold discussions on these issues and we want LoP in both Houses and other leaders to speak on these issues," he said, adding that it is not being allowed.

The government does not want the House to function because it does not want these issues to be discussed, he claimed.

"Let me be very clear, we want the House to function. We want our leaders to be given 2-3 minutes to raise these issues and let the House function," Ramesh said.

The Congress has raised the Adani issue, the Manipur situation and polarisation in various parts of the country, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, and will continue to do so, he said.

"The responsibility of the government is to get Parliament functioning. It is the primary responsibility of the government. The opposition must have its say but the government will have its way. But here the government has lost its way and does not want Parliament to function," he said.

Ramesh said there are no backchannel talks with the government and all parties want a special two-day session on the Constitution of India.

The Congress leader dismissed reports of differences in opposition ranks over the Adani issue, saying different parties have different issues but all of them are united as this is an important matter.

"We are also of the view that Manipur is an important issue, the way a Pandora's box has been opened (with respect to) the Places of Worship Act is an issue. So there are various issues. You cannot run away from the fact that the Adani issue is very important because it involves the PM, it is a Modani issue," Ramesh said.