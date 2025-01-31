Loco pilot brings train to halt in time after spotting stalled truck on tracks

Jalna, Jan 31 (PTI) The Mumbai-Nanded Tapovan Express halted in time after its loco pilot spotted a truck on the tracks ahead in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Friday, an official said.

The incident took place at 2pm at Sarwari in Partur tehsil here, railway official Rajesh Shinde said.

"The truck stalled on the tracks while crossing it, after which its driver abandoned the vehicle and fled. Loco pilot M Hussain of the Mumbai-Nanded Tapovan Express noticed the obstruction and brought the train to a halt in time safely. The truck was removed with the help of villagers after half an hour," he said.

The Railway Protection Force has booked the unidentified truck driver under relevant provisions of the Railway Act and efforts are on to nab him, Shinde added. PTI COR BNM