Loco pilot run over by Rajdhani Express in Koderma

Dhanbad, May 4 (PTI) A loco pilot was run over by the New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express when he was crossing the railway tracks in Jharkhand’s Koderma district on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident happened near Gajhandi station in Dhanbad railway division, they said.

Pankaj Kumar Singh (36), a resident of Munger district in Bihar, was posted at Gomoh in Dhanbad, they added.

After his duty was over, Singh was crossing the tracks when the incident happened, Koderma RPF in-charge Jawahar Lal said.

After post-mortem examination and completion of other formalities, the body was handed over to his family, he said.