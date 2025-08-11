Lodge FIR over allegations of extortion racket in Tihar Jail: Delhi HC to CBI

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the CBI to lodge an FIR over allegations of an extortion racket being run inside Tihar Jail allegedly involving its officials and inmates.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela termed the allegations as "astonishing", requiring "prompt" and "serious" thinking on the part of the government.

The bench had previously ordered the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegations.

On Monday, the court noted the findings of the preliminary inquiry which indicated involvement of inmates and jail officials in various kinds of illegal and corrupt activities inside the jail.

"Having perused the status report and the preliminary inquiry report, we direct that based on the same an FIR/RC be launched by the CBI and investigation be carried out. By the next set of listing, the action taken by the CBI in pursuance to this order shall be brought to the notice of the court by way of a status report in a sealed cover," the bench said.

The principal secretary of Delhi government's Home Department was on May 2 directed by the court to hold a fact-finding inquiry and find out the officials responsible for the administrative and supervisory lapses in Tihar.

The bench was on Monday informed by the government counsel that the department required some more time to complete the inquiry.

The court posted the hearing for August 13 in a plea raising concerns over the functioning of Tihar Jail.

The petition highlighted irregularities, illegalities, malpractices and misconduct not only on the part of the jail authorities but also on the part of the inmates.

The plea alleged in order to procure certain facilities within the jail premises certain persons inside and outside jails acted in cahoots with the jail authorities to extort money.

The court asked the CBI counsel to inform the officers to conduct the investigation not only on the conduct of the jail officials, but whoever was involved, including relatives of certain inmates and the petitioner himself.

"It is very difficult to reconcile with the kind of report we have received, how at all this is going on in the jails. Can't we have a robust prison? When it comes to providing the inmates basic human needs, you fail. But then whosoever is in a position to extract that very system is enjoying his life there. Think about those who can't afford such means. What about them?" the bench asked.

The court put the onus on the state to provide basic minimum needs to all inmates.

The high court had previously directed the principal secretary, Home Department, Delhi government to hold a fact-finding inquiry and find out the officials responsible for the administrative and supervisory lapses in Tihar.

The director general (DG) Delhi prisons was directed to extend all cooperation to the principal secretary.

The bench said a report of the inspecting judge, Central Jail 8 and semi open prison, tendered to it in a sealed cover after a "thorough" inquiry, revealed "very disturbing facts" indicating criminal activities and irregularities in functioning of Tihar Jail.

The court was hearing a petition filed by a former inmate alleging extortion and pointing out safety and security of prisoners inside Tihar.

The court said the inspecting judge's report was based on several material, including certain call data records between persons outside and inside the jail aside from the misuse of jail's official landline for "promoting nefarious activities".

The report even doubted the conduct of the petitioner, the court noted. PTI SKV SKV AMK AMK