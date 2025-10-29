Lodge gutted in blaze in Shimla

Shimla, Oct 29 (PTI) A lodge was gutted in a fire here on Wednesday, officials said.

No casualties have been reported.

The incident occurred in Chotta Shimla locality at around 8.00 AM. The fire was noticed by the locals, who immediately informed the police and the fire department, they said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and doused the blaze after a few hours.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Protocol, Jyoti Rana, said the exact cause of the fire and loss suffered in the incident are being ascertained.

According to locals, shooting for an upcoming Bollywood film starring Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor was held in the lodge recently. PTI COR APL APL DV DV