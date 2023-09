Thane, Sep 9 (PTI) The manager of a lodge in Kalamboli area of Navi Mumbai was arrested on Saturday for allegedly allowing the facility to be used for flesh trade, police said.

A police team raided the lodge on Friday evening on a tip-off and rescued two women, aged 36 and 38, who were allegedly exploited for sex work, said assistant inspector Kiran Patil of Kalamboli police station.

The 38-year-old lodge manager was arrested under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, she added. PTI COR KRK