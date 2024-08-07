Lodged protest with world wrestling body, PM asked IOA chief to take action: Govt on Phogat issue

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The Indian Olympic Association has lodged a strong protest with the United World Wrestling over Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Olympics and Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked IOA chief P T Usha to take "appropriate action" in the matter, the government said on Wednesday.

In a statement in the Lok Sabha, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the government had provided all possible assistance to Phogat according to her requirement which included personal staff.

Opposition parties such as the Congress, TMC and the Samajwadi Party expressed their dissatisfaction with the minister's reply and walked out from the House.

In his statement, Mandaviya said, "Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the Paris Olympics due to being overweight by 100 gm. Vinesh was playing in the 50 kg category and her weight had to be 50 kg for the competition. According to the rules and regulations of UWW (United World Wrestling), for all competitions, weigh-ins are organised every morning for the respective category." "According to Article 11, 'If an athlete does not participate or fails in the weigh-in (first or second), they are disqualified from the competition and placed last without any rank," Mandaviya said.

On Wednesday, the weight for 50 kg women's wrestling was determined at 7:15 and 7:30 am for those participating in repechages and finals, he said, adding that Vinesh's weight was found to be 50 kg and 100 grammes.

"Therefore, she was declared ineligible for the competition," he said.

The IOA has lodged a "strong protest" with the world wrestling body over this matter, he said.

Also, Prime Minister Modi has asked IOA chief P T Usha, who is in Paris, to take "appropriate action" in the matter, the minister said.

Phogat became the first Indian female wrestler to reach the final of 50kg Olympics wrestling by winning three matches on Tuesday, he pointed out.

She defeated Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semi-finals, Oksana Livach of Ukraine in the quarter-final and world champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the pre-quarterfinal, Mandaviya said.

On August 7 night, Vinesh Phogat was to face American wrestler Sarah Ann Hildebrandt for the gold medal, the minister informed the House.

"As far as assistance for her preparation is concerned, the Government of India has provided all possible assistance to Vinesh Phogat as per her requirements," he said.

Personal staff has also been appointed for her who are experts in their respective fields, he said.

"Famous Hungarian coach Voler Akos and physio Ashwini Patil are always with her. Apart from that, financial assistance was provided for personal support staff like various sparring partners, strength and conditioning experts for the Olympics, the details of which are as follows: Coach Woller Akos, Coach; Strength and Conditioning Expert Wayne Lombard; Physiotherapist Ashwini Jeevan Patil; Strength and Conditioning Expert Mayank Singh Garia; Shubham and Arvind, sparring partners," he said.

Mandaviya said a total financial assistance of Rs 70,45,775 was given for the Paris Olympic cycle.

"The details of which are as follows: Financial assistance for participation in the Grand Prix of Spain, as well as additional financial assistance for the international training camp in Madrid, Spain, from July 3 to July 13, 2024 (10 days) was given. In addition, additional assistance for pre-Olympic training camp in Boulogne-sur-Mer, France, was given," he said.

Financial assistance for participation in the 2024 United World Wrestling Second Ranking Series in Budapest, Hungary from June 6 to June 9 and in international training camp at Tata Olympic Centre, Hungary from June 10 to June 21 2024, has been given, Mandaviya said.

Financial aid was given for Strength and Conditioning Coach -- Wayne Lombard -- to attend the International Training Camp at Tata Olympic Center, Hungary from June 10 to June 21, 2024, the minister informed the House.

Financial assistance was also given for attending the 4th Ranking Series at Budapest, Hungary from July 13 to July 16, and for training camp at Budapest, Hungary from July 10-26, he said.

Mandaviya said financial aid was also given for training at Belmeken, Bulgaria from November 10, 2022 to December 3, 2022.

He said Rs 1,13,98,224 assistance was also given to Phogat for 2020 Tokyo Olympic Cycle while for the Paris Olympic Cycle a total of Rs 70,45,775 assistance was given -- TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) Rs 53,35,746 ACTC (Annual Training & Competition Calendar) Rs 17,10,029.

Some opposition leaders hit out at Mandaviya for detailing the financial assistance given to Phogat for her Olympic preparations.