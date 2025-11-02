Logistic constraint a challenge to set up rubber-based industry in Tripura: Official

Agartala, Nov 2 (PTI) Logistic constraints are a major challenge to set up rubber-based industrial units in Tripura, an official said on Sunday.

Tripura is the country's second-highest natural rubber-producing state.

At present, one rubber thread production unit is operating in the Bodhjungnagar Industrial area in West Tripura district.

"Despite all our efforts, the dream of setting up a tyre manufacturing unit in Tripura still remains unfulfilled because of logistic constraints. Around 70 per cent of the non-rubber component is required to produce tyres or tubes, which are not available in the local market. This is the major challenge in the way to set up any manufacturing unit in the state", said Joint Rubber Production Commissioner (Rubber Board), Agartala, Sali N.

As many as 46,000 items are produced from rubber in the country.

"The production cost will increase if any entrepreneur bring non-rubber components from outside the state to make tyres or something else here. This appears to be a big challenge," he said.

According to Sali, the raw rubber production and size of the local market is limited, which adds more constraints to set up any rubber-based manufacturing unit in Tripura.

"Tripura produces only 1,16,058.02 MT natural rubber annually, which is very low when it comes to setting up an industry. It may be consumed by a manufacturing unit in a month or two," he said.

Sali stated that despite the lack of industrial use, the rubber cultivation and selling of rubber sheets have transformed the economy in rural areas.

"The rubber growers have no complaint of lack of market facility. In some areas, rubber growers receive payment in advance. Many people have become well off banking on the rubber cultivation," he said.

The Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA) and the Rubber Board have taken the initiative for new planting/replanting on 30,000 hectares over a period of next five years commencing from 2021.

"This has opened up novel prospects of planting rubber in the northeastern state. This project has been named as 'Chief Minister's Rubber Mission' and within the first four years of the project period, 47,746.84 hectares have been raised in Tripura," he said.

However, Tripura Rajya Rubber Utpadak Samity (TRRUS), a common platform of rubber growers, blamed the state government for "failing" to set up rubber-based industry in the northeastern state.

"Rubber growers have started producing quality sheets across the state, which could be used for small or medium-sized industrial units such as chappal making, doll manufacturing, tyre and tube producing. We find a lack of initiative value addition to the rubber sheets," TRRUS secretary Pranab Debroy told PTI.

On the quality of rubber sheets, he said the rubber sheets produced under Rubber Producers' Societies (RPSs) are good, but quality falls when sheets are being processed by individuals at their processing centres.

"We requested the Rubber Board of India (RBI) to provide one roller and smoke house facility to a group of four or five rubber growers. This will enhance the quality of rubber sheets," he added. PTI PS RG