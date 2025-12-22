Logistics manager killed by wife, her paramour in Hyderabad, 3 held

Hyderabad, Dec 22 (PTI) A 36-year-old woman and her paramour were among three persons arrested here for allegedly killing the woman's husband, who worked as a logistics manager at a private university, police said on Monday.

The 45-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death by his wife, along with a 22-year-old construction worker, with whom she developed an "illicit relationship" besides another accused at their residence in Boduppal on December 11, a release from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

The woman misled relatives by stating that the death was due to a heart attack, it said.

She lodged a complaint at Medipally Police station stating that her husband was found unconscious in the washroom of their house and was declared dead at Government Hospital, Malkajgiri. A case was registered and investigation was taken up.

Police said during the course of investigation, suspicious injuries were noticed on the dead body, including injuries on the cheek and neck, raising some suspicion over the death.

Based on the CCTV footages and technical evidence, the woman and two other accused were arrested.

During the investigation it was revealed that the woman's husband upon suspecting the relationship, started questioning and harassing her and due to this, she and her paramour conspired to eliminate the manager, police said.

"Accordingly, on December 11, after the manager returned home from work, the second and third accused caught hold of him and assaulted him, while the woman, the prime accused, held his legs. The second accused (paramour) strangulated the man using chunnis, causing his death. After the murder, the accused changed the clothes of the deceased and disposed of the incriminating articles to destroy evidence," police said. PTI VVK VVK KH